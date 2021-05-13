Did yesterday’s Alert Ready test catch you by surprise? You’re not alone.

At around noon on Wednesday (May 12th), Emergency Info BC said there was an accidental re-broadcast of last week’s test due to human error.

Today’s Alert Ready test was an accidental re-broadcast of last week’s test due to human error. — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) May 12, 2021

If you were on your LTE-connected phone, listening to the radio, or watching TV at the time, you would have heard or seen the following message:

“This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now see or hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required.”

Just as the test was re-broadcasted yesterday, we were chatting with Gold River mayor Brad Unger about Friday’s house fire. It caught him off guard: “I thought that was the other day, but anyway…” Unger laughed.

According to Alert Ready, the Canada-wide system allows each province and territory to send out public safety alerts through major television and radio broadcasters, as well as compatible wireless devices.

The next scheduled emergency alert test is on tap for November 17th.