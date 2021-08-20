Photograph courtesy of Facebook. Taken by Lisa Jean Rutzebeck.

Firefighters and helicopters are responding to a wildfire near Ladysmith.

The fire is located on Mount Hayes and is about 4 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire service has a crew of 10 firefighters on the ground, with two pieces of heavy equipment, two water tanker trucks, and 4 helicopters with air tanker support from the Lower Mainland.

The fire is about 4.5 kilometres from Ladysmith and 2-3 kilometres from a natural gas storage facility, but does not pose a threat to that facility at this time.

The BC Wildfire Service says there are no properties threatened and currently no evacuation alert or order has been imposed, but urges people to watch out for alerts.

The cause of the fire is unknown.