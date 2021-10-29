sland Health says it’s time to take your shot to protect yourself, and everyone around you from the flu.

The health authority says everyone six months and older should get immunized against influenza.

“Getting immunized is the best way to keep us, our loved ones, our close contacts and our communities healthy. We encourage everyone to do their part to protect people against influenza, which can have tragic outcomes at all ages,” says Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer.

“We also need to protect those most at risk – including the very young who can’t be immunized (under 6 months of age) – and those with weakened immune systems.”

This year’s flu shot is free for everyone in B.C. aged six months and older.

Those at increased risk from severe influenza and serious influenza-related complications include seniors 65 years and older, children under five years old, Indigenous people, and people with chronic health conditions.

Island Health says COVID and flu vaccines are very different from each other.

It says that if you have had or are getting a COVID-19 vaccine, you don’t need to delay getting one for influenza.

COVID-19 vaccines can be safely given at the same time or any time before or after any other live or inactivated vaccine, including the influenza vaccine.

Respiratory illnesses such as influenza and COVID-19 can also result in increased emergency room (ER) visits.

Island Health says getting both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines will not only help reduce the potential of attending the ER due to symptoms of respiratory illness, “but will also help ensure Island Health’s dedicated ER physicians, nurses and clinical staff can continue to meet the care needs of patients experiencing emergencies.”

Children aged six months to five years, and their families, can get the influenza shot at a public health clinic.

Visit islandfluclinics.ca to find an influenza clinic near you, and call your local public health unit to book appointments.

Other eligible people can get the flu shot from their local pharmacist or physician.

Visit immunizebc.ca/clinics/flu/or call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 for locations.

Physicians can immunize all ages

Those aged 5 years and up can receive the influenza vaccine at their pharmacist

Those aged 2-17 years can also receive FluMist® from their pharmacist. Call your provider to confirm availability

You’re asked to wear a face mask during your appointment, along with a short-sleeved shirt – and to bring your BC Services Card (or other government ID such as a driver’s licence).

On top of keeping up to date with vaccination, Island Health asks that you continue to wash your hands frequently, stay home when sick, maintain a safe physical distance, and wear a non-medical face covering to reduce respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

