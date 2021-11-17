A tragic outcome following a mudslide on a B.C. highway. RCMP says a woman’s body has been recovered from the slide that swept across Highway 99 near Lillooet.

Pemberton and Lillooet Search and Rescue found and extricated the body late yesterday (Monday), RCMP said in a statement.

Police have been in contact with the woman’s family, and the BC Coroners Service has been notified and is conducting its own investigation.

When addressing the death at a public briefing today, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnsworth got emotional.

“Following the announcement by the RCMP today, I would first like to extend my condolences to the family of the person who lost their life on Highway 99,” he said.

At this time, Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says the total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not yet been confirmed.

She says investigators have received two missing people reports. They think there may have been other occupied vehicles lost in the slide.

“We are asking anyone who was a witness to the event, or believes their loved one is missing and has not yet been able to make contact with them to contact the Pemberton or Lillooet RCMP detachments,” Shoihet adds.

‘Atmospheric River’ hits British Columbia:

With weather warnings easing in B.C., residents in flood-ravaged areas of the province can now assess the damage.

The weather pattern known as an “atmospheric river” dumped more than double the single-day record of rainfall on many parts of the province causing widespread damage.

Heavy rainfall warnings have now been replaced by snowfall and winter storm warnings in communities in the Fraser Canyon and Fraser Valley and along the Coquihalla Highway.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised federal aid for those affected by the floodwaters.