Deceased Man Found in Vehicle on Hwy 18 Near Lake Cowichan

By Mike Patterson
RCMP sign. (Vista Radio file photo)

An investigation is underway into the death of a man discovered in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon along Highway-18 near Lake Cowichan.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is looking into the matter.

At about 2:25 pm, the RCMP got a call reporting an armed robbery at a business north of Duncan involving a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck.

The vehicle was seen by RCMP driving through Duncan, but police lost sight of it around 3:00 pm.

The pick-up truck was found about an hour later parked in an eastbound lane of Highway 18 five kilometres east of Lake Cowichan.

At approximately 4:45 pm, members of the Island District RCMP Emergency Response Team discovered the man inside the vehicle was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.

The Independent Investigations Office will determine if police actions played a role in the death.

If you have information or video footage that may help the investigation please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on at www.iiobc.ca.

