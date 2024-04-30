For the third day in a row, London Drugs stores on Vancouver Island are closed.

According to a company post on social media, the closures came because of a cybersecurity incident on Sunday. To be safe, all stores across Western Canada will be temporarily closed until further notice.

The closures affect stores in Courtenay, Campbell River, Nanaimo, and Duncan.

London Drugs say they are working with cybersecurity experts to bring operations back online, where if they find that personal information was impacted by the incident, they will notify those affected.

As part of this investigation, phone lines have also been taken down. In the meantime, pharmacy staff will be on site to support you, where you are encouraged to visit them in-person in your local store location.