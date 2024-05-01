The BC Government says it’s changing regulations to make life a little easier for people in mobile home parks.

The province says amendments are being made to the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Regulation, which governs how park rules are set.

Currently, there is no limit to how often owners of manufactured home parks can change park rules.

The amendments will mean that park rules can only be changed once a year and with three months’ notice.

The government says this will help improve clarity for tenants regarding what rules are in effect, when they will be in effect, and ensure tenants have adequate time to comply with a park rule change or dispute it with the Residential Tenancy Branch.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says people shouldn’t be subject to rules that can change every two weeks and manufactured home parks are an important option for people needing affordable housing.

The changes come from consultations held by the Rental Housing Task Force and its 2018 report.

When making changes, park owners will need to give the notice using a form approved by the residential tenancy branch.