Construction starts on Canada Ave Monday.

Drivers can expect delays for the next several months as the road is being upgraded. Construction will be between Beverly St and Philip St.

North Cowichan’s manager of infrastructure, John DeHoop says their project will tackle environmental issues.

“This portion of Canada Ave as a flood zone is impacted by heavy rain storms,” says DeHoop. “The road improvements include raising a portion of the road to the 10-year flood elevation to allow for a bypass through Philip Road, insulation of a new storm and drainage infrastructure, including a new floodgate, and replacement of the sanitary sewer and water main.”

Also being installed is a new sidewalk, crosswalk, and paved multi-use trail.

Construction is expected to last into the fall, with flaggers on-site directing single-lane alternating traffic through the area. Work is happening from 7 am to 7 pm.

All businesses will remain under normal operations throughout the process.