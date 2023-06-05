The fight against plastic pollution is getting a helping hand from the province.

More money is being invested towards the Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative Fund, with the goal of the fund is to support projects that focus on cleaning up marine debris and removing any neglected vessels in coastal locations.

Minister of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen says the initiative has proven to be successful in the past.

“The Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative has removed over 1,500 tonnes of marine debris to date, including 118 derelict vessels,” says Cullen.

“Preventing and cleaning up marine pollution is essential to a healthy and productive coast and is one aspect of our vision for B.C.’s future as we develop a Coastal Marine Strategy in partnership with First Nations.”

Up to $25 million will be distributed in two different rounds to local governments and coastal first nations, with the second-round set to start early next year.

For the first round, the projects are set to begin this summer, with the deadline to complete the projects scheduled for February 29, 2024.