The City of Duncan is looking for nominees for their city award nominees, and the deadline to submit is October first.

Anyone can submit a nominee online and the awards up for grabs are the Perpetual Arts Trophy, Scroll of Honor, and the Perpetual Trophy for Excellence and Sportsmanship.

Each award is given to an outstanding citizen of Duncan that has demonstrated excellence or contributed greatly to the arts, volunteering, or sports in the Cowichan Valley.

Last year’s winners include former firefighter Andy Hutchins, artist Coco James and reporter Kevin Rothbauer.

If you know someone you think should be nominated, you can visit the City of Duncan website to submit their name.

Each recipient will have their name etched into the awards that are displayed in city hall.

The awards will be given at a special council meeting on the first Monday in December.