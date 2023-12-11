The City of Duncan’s Annual Food & Toy Drive runs this week.

Their Public Works Crew will be picking up donations of non-perishable food items and new unwrapped toys for the local food bank once again.

They will be collecting them in clearly marked “Food/Toy Drive” bags or boxes alongside your regular curbside collection on the scheduled day.

You can also drop off any donations at City Hall during office hours between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm. Crew will also come to pick up your donation during regular hours if you give them a call at 250-746-5321.

For an idea of what types of foods to donate, you can check the Cowichan Valley Basket Society’s website under the “How to Support” tab.