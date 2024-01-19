A cabinet manufacturing company in Cobble Hill is getting funding from the Province to expand its facility and create new jobs.

CW Creative Wood Craft is getting just over 28 dollars from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund and President Will Duggan says that the funds will be used to purchase new equipment to expand their current facility.

“The program contribution will help Creative Woodcraft Ltd. to increase production, optimize resource utilization, reduce waste and provide secure employment opportunities within our community,” he says.

He adds that this expansion could create as many as 14 jobs in Cobble Hill.

The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund has created over 640 jobs across the province.