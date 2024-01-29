The province is supporting international students dealing with exploitation.

New measures will focus on improving post-secondary education through strengthening standards and making new safeguards.

Minister of Post-Secondary Education Selina Robinson says students have come to BC for education, but many of them are being exploited.

These safeguards will include pausing approvals for two years, implementing more inspections of private institutions, having higher standards of approval for private degree programs, language requirements, and showing tuition levels to students.

This comes as the federal government recently announced limits on international students enrolling into institutions, with hopes that they can eliminate practices that hurt the students.