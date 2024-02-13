Former Cowichan Tribes Chief William “Chip” Seymour has passed away at the age of 73.

In a news release this afternoon, Cowichan Tribes Chief Lydia Hwitsum stated he was “a beloved member of our community,” who championed the Quw’utsun Tumuhw, or Land Code, to given them control over their own lands.

Hwitsum says the Cowichan community has “lost a valuable contributor, someone who was deeply committed to defending Cowichan Tribes’ rights and title, lifting up and sharing our culture, and improving opportunities for our people.”

He served four terms as Chief and four terms as a councillor and his priorities were education, employment, training, culture, housing, and working to re-establish a sense of hope among young people.

Prior to holding the offices of councillor and Chief, he served Cowichan Tribes as Operations and Maintenance Manager and also coached the Cowichan Eagles soccer team, training coaches, and travelling to international competitions.