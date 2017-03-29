New affordable rental housing is coming to Salt Spring Island as a result of a partnership between the Province, the Capital Regional District and Island Health. Island Women Against Violence will receive 4 and a half million dollars in capital funding toward a two-phase development.

It will provide upgrades to existing buildings at Croftonbrook, a five-acre parcel in Ganges Village on Salt Spring Island.

And an additional 52 new affordable rental units will be added to the existing 20 seniors rental units, including 18 units for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.