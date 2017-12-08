The deadline is fast approaching to mail your parcels with Canada Post.

Alice Lafferty, with Canada Post says you have until Monday……

Christmas cards within Canada have to be mailed by the 18th if you want to get it to its destination before Christmas.

If you are shipping parcels outside Canada you have until Tuesday by regular mail, after that, it’s going to cost extra to speed your package along.

Anywhere else in the world, the only choice you have to get your parcel to it’s destination by Christmas now is by paying extra.