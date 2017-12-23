89.7 Juice FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
Pedestrians and cyclist need to make sure they are seen
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Saturday, Dec. 23rd, 2017
Food bank busier than ever
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Friday, Dec. 22nd, 2017
City of Duncan Council Grants Protection to ‘Significant Trees’
Kyle Christensen
,
Friday, Dec. 22nd, 2017
Win
10 Days of TURKEY! | Courtesy of Real Canadian Superstore
Michael Lamont
,
Friday, Dec. 8th, 2017
Santa Shops Here
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Nov. 15th, 2017
Juice FM and the CVRD Present: Bling Your Dog Along!
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 4th, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
On Air
Shows & More
Talent
Contact Us
Stuff the Truck 2017
Ken Nichol
,
Tuesday, Nov. 7th, 2017
News
Power remains out for many
SHARE ON:
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
staff
Wednesday, Dec. 20th, 2017
Residents of the Cowichan Valley continue to be plagued by power outages.
Ted Olynyck with BC Hydro says some people may not get their power back on tonight (Wed)…..
//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/ted-olynyck-bc-hydro-1.wav
Related Posts
Pedestrians and cyclist need to make sure they are seen
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Saturday, Dec. 23rd, 2017
Food bank busier than ever
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Friday, Dec. 22nd, 2017
City of Duncan Council Grants Protection to ‘Significant Trees’
Kyle Christensen
,
Friday, Dec. 22nd, 2017