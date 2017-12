A retired VIU political science professor is betting on Dianne Watts as the new Liberal leader.

BC Liberal Party members will elect the new leader online or by phone over a three-day period starting on February 1st.

Allan Warnke says, for 2018, he expects the Liberals, with a new leader, will get used the idea they are in opposition and will be more focused…..

The next sitting of the legislature is set to start on February 18th and the budget will come down a week later.