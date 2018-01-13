The last B.C. Assessment showed property values in Duncan increased by about 16 per cent.

While the property value increased, the amount of money homeowners will have to pay in municipal-only taxes will decrease by approximately ten dollars.

Director of Finance at the City of Duncan, Talitha Soldera says the difference in municipal-only taxes is negligible when compared to last year.

The actual amount homeowners pay could vary slightly from the ten dollar forecast, but Soldera says the official municipal-only tax rate won’t be determined until late March or early April when the revised assessment role is released.