A structure fire sparked at 620 Dobson Road in Duncan this morning and crews from three departments were called to the scene.

Fire crews from Duncan, Cowichan Bay, and the South End were all on scene battling the blaze and paramedics treated people for smoke inhalation.

A medevac helicopter was also deployed to the scene.

Police also attended the scene.

The fire is reportedly out and we’ll have more information when it becomes available