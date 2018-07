Environment Canada has issued a heat warning from Duncan to Nanaimo.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 20’s in coastal areas and more than 30 degrees inland.

People are asked to stay in the shade, if possible, avoid spending long periods of time in the sun, use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, wear hats, sunglasses, and light coloured clothing.

Never leave children or pets in hot cars.