While we have a but of a lull between snow systems road crews seem to be catching up a bit.

Some of the side roads are getting plowed but people are asked to be patient.

Snow, mixed with rain is in the forecast and that could mean we will have some black ice to contend with in the coming days.

Once road crews are able to get the snow off the roads and the conditions are right they will be back to apply some salt before they can clean off the remaining slush.