Nanaimo RCMP is warning motorists to take the time to clean the snow off the vehicle before heading out onto the roads.

Constable Gary O’Brien said they have been handing out warnings, but have been compelled to issue tickets for some snow-covered vehicles.

“It is a significant risk, not only for themselves but for the other motorists, pedestrians, and even cyclists. When the cab warms up the snow is going to fly off and it can smash windshields on the vehicle behind, it can obscure their vision and cause a potential collision. They have to be aware. Another offense is an obscured license plate.”

A ticket for not cleaning the snow off of your vehicle or scraping the ice off the windows is 109 dollars.