Spring is about ten days away and it could take until then before we see any double digit temperatures and improved overnight lows.

Environment Canada meteorologist, Armel Castellan says the overnight lows are going to continue to be on the minus side of zero for a while.

“Those will also sort of track up a little bit, we might see minus one and minus two for the week ahead, so warming up, but slower than the highs. We are still going to be in that colder-than-normal department at least until mid-month, maybe even into the third week.”

The normal high for this time of year is around 9 and the overnight low is about 2.