The gnome is pictured on February 26th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/98.9 the Goat/Vista Radio

A new home for Howard, the 25-foot gnome from Nanoose Bay, has been narrowed down to five out of 120 offers.

The final five are:

-Sayward Whitewater Resort

-Coombs Antique Store

-The Log Cabin General Store

-Fast Time Grand Prix

-Galey Farms

Chris Hale explains his hope for Howard once he arrives at his forever home.

“We would actually like to see it go somewhere where it would help a business as well, and make people smile.”

The deadline for Howard to be at his new home is April 30th.

The family is hoping to have him stay on the island so they can visit it him from time to time.