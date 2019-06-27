More than $64,000 dollars worth of losses has been reported to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, as people continue to fall victim to Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency scams.

Scammers are targeting vulnerable people and the family of one elderly person is warning the public of a scam that is pitched like a pyramid scheme.

The victim is encouraged to make an investment in an attempt to make more money and try and convince others to do the same.

This company asks potential investors to provide notarized copies of their passport, a property value assessment, and all banking information.

Awareness is the best defence against scams like these ones and more information is available here.