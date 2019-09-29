The province is encouraging more people to use electric vehicles.

Rebates are now available to install EV chargers at houses, condominiums, and offices in BC.

A homeowner can get a rebate of $350 dollars to install a level-2 charging station.

To put in a multiple user level-2 charger at a condominium, or a workplace, the rebate is $2,000 dollars.

To sweeten the deal, for a limited time, homeowners can apply for a matching rebate of $350 dollars from BC Hydro when they install a level-2 charger.

The province’s rebates are being offered through ‘Clean BC’ but you must install the charger and provide proof to the government by the end of March next year to get the rebate.