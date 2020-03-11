Northbound Highway 19A, just south of the Nanaimo Costco. Supplied by Google Maps.

The section of Highway 19A from just south of Enterprise Way to the Highway 19/19A junction will be reduced to 70 kilometres an hour, effective Monday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is lowering the speed limit from 80 to 70 kilometres an hour due to the many entrances and exits to businesses along Nanaimo’s shopping district.

The reduction in speed limit was made after significant monitoring and an engineering review, along with discussions with the City of Nanaimo, RCMP, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, and ICBC.

A safety camera is located at the intersection of Highway 19 and Aulds Road and the red light function of this camera will remain active.

However, the speed-enforcement functionality won’t be operational for the next five months, allowing time for drivers to adjust to the new speed limit.