A man was airlifted to hospital today after being struck by a school bus at the corner of Beverly Avenue and Highway-1 in North Cowichan.

Cowichan Valley School District Superintendent Robyn Gray says there were no children on the bus and the district is cooperating with RCMP investigators as they try to determine what caused the accident.

Gray says their thoughts are with the pedestrian injured by the bus and the incident is “extremely traumatic for our driver and staff.”

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says an older man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cowichan Regional Hospital and then flown by helicopter to another hospital for treatment.

Investigators would like any witnesses to the accident to contact them at 250-748-5522 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-6477.