NDP Leader John Horgan used a campaign stop in Maple Bay with Cowichan Valley candidate Rob Douglas on Sunday to continue his attack on Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson over tax cuts and health care.

Horgan says his government has approved the business plan for the new Cowichan regional hospital and construction is set to begin next year, but he warns projects like this would be at risk under Wilkinson’s plan to give $3-Billion in tax cuts to the wealthy and big corporations.

According to Horgan, the massive giveaways would be paid for by cuts in health care, or by bringing back medical services premiums.