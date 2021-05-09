Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour has taken a short leave of office.

In a written statement, acting General Manager of the Cowichan Tribes, Jodee Dick says that this comes after the chief underwent surgery to remove a blood clot and he is now fully recovering.

Councilor Cindy Daniels has been appointed Acting Chief in the interim.

Chief Seymour has been Chief of the Cowichan Tribes since 2013, having been elected to the position a total of four times.

Dick also wrote that, “Chief would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and support and is looking forward to being back shortly.”