The Cowichan Valley Regional District wants public input as they look to improve cell and internet connectivity within their bounds.

To do so, they’re in the process of developing an Internet and Cellular Connectivity Strategy with Economic Development Cowichan. It’s a part of the federal and provincial government’s $830 million investment in connectivity infrastructure.Their goal is to connect everyone in BC by 2027.

Cowichan Valley Regional District chair Lori Iannidinardo says the project will help support communities as we continue to shift into a more digital world.

“Internet speeds and cell connectivity are increasingly important to our communities and businesses,” says Iannidinardo.

“Whether residents are working or studying from home, accessing remote healthcare, or calling on emergency services, we all need fast, reliable, and affordable solutions. The Cowichan Internet and Cellular Connectivity Strategy is a crucial step in preparing our region to take advantage of the recent funding announcement.”

Economic Development Cowichan will be taking point on the project moving forward. Their manager, Barry O’Riordan, says community participation is crucial to the success of this project.

“As we identify areas in need and develop a vision for the future of connectivity for Cowichan, we will look to residents, business owners, community organizations, and others to guide us,” says O’Riordan.

The district says they’re looking for public input as they move forward with their planning.

To drum up some feedback, Economic Development Cowichan is hosting a virtual open house on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. They also have an online survey.

You can visit the CVRD’s page on the project to register for the open house, complete the survey, test your internet speed, and share any of your ideas on the project. A paper version of the survey is available at any CVRD community or rec centre.