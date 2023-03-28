A novice driver’s vehicle was impounded after he was caught doing 194 km/h in a 100 km/h area.

It happened in the evening on March 16 when BC Highway Patrol officers say they first saw the vehicle speeding westbound on Highway 18 towards Lake Cowichan at 194 km/h, nearly double the limit.

Officers say the driver was approaching another officer who had been alerted by the first, and clocked the driver doing 191 km/h.

The 20-year-old ‘N’ driver was pulled over and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He was also apprehended under the mental health act and taken to a local hospital and was issued multiple violation tickets including excessive speed, according to police.

Cst. Mike Infanti of BC Highway Patrol says that stretch of road often has wildlife like elk near to it that can be a distraction or “something nobody wants to hit.”

“Thankfully this young man did not get to meet one of these animals or any other obstacles prior to police meeting up with him,” added Infanti.

March is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and RCMP say they have been stepping up dangerous driving enforcement.