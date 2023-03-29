The provincial government is putting forward a plan to dish out more funding for rural communities.

If it gets approved, the legislative amendments would allow $10-million to go to each of the province’s three regional economic trusts.

“Rural B.C. is the backbone of our province and by continuing to support new opportunities for economic development and diversification, everyone benefits,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

“Our government continues to work with industry and communities to create and sustain jobs, and to invest in innovation so rural businesses and communities can thrive.”

B.C. government officials said the legislative amendments will be introduced in the fall.

If it gets through legislation, it will see $30-million get split between the Island Coastal Economic Trust, Northern Development Initiative Trust, and the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior.

“Our regional economic trusts have helped people and communities across rural B.C. build more vibrant, resilient places to live, work and play,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development.

“By further investing in the three trusts, we can create new jobs and opportunities that will benefit people, businesses and communities across the province and continue building a strong, sustainable and inclusive economy that works for everyone.”

B.C. government officials said many of the projects supported by rural economic trusts involve the construction of new infrastructure, enhancing small-business opportunities or supporting Indigenous economic development.