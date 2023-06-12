Starting this fall Pacific Coastal Airlines will offer more flights to connect Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast to the rest of BC.

According to a media release, non-stop flights from Nanaimo to Vancouver South Terminal and Kelowna will start mid-September with departures leaving for Vancouver at 7:45 a.m. and Kelowna at 3:30 p.m.

Vice-president Johnathan Richardson says the two additions will connect passengers to more of the province faster and more efficiently.

“Our unique Nanaimo – Vancouver South Terminal service will provide seamless connections to other destinations in our network and offer customers a new option of traveling with ease from the south terminal,” he says. “The Kelowna service will be non-stop enabling customers to travel between those communities in under an hour.”

Pacific Coastal Airlines is a regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport’s south terminal and currently flies to 17 airports in British Columbia.

Story by Justin Baumgardner, MyCoastNow Staff