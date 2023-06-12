Listen Live
Pacific Coastal Airlines expands into Okanagan

By My Cowichan Valley Now Staff
Pacific Coastal Airlines operates out of Vancouver International Airport and flys to 17 communities in BC. Photo credit: Supplied

Starting this fall Pacific Coastal Airlines will offer more flights to connect Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast to the rest of BC.

According to a media release, non-stop flights from Nanaimo to Vancouver South Terminal and Kelowna will start mid-September with departures leaving for Vancouver at 7:45 a.m. and Kelowna at 3:30 p.m.

Vice-president Johnathan Richardson says the two additions will connect passengers to more of the province faster and more efficiently.

“Our unique Nanaimo – Vancouver South Terminal service will provide seamless connections to other destinations in our network and offer customers a new option of traveling with ease from the south terminal,” he says. “The Kelowna service will be non-stop enabling customers to travel between those communities in under an hour.”

Pacific Coastal Airlines is a regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport’s south terminal and currently flies to 17 airports in British Columbia.

Story by Justin Baumgardner, MyCoastNow Staff

