Highway Patrol was busy on Highway 18 this BC Day weekend.

The road to Lake Cowichan was highly travelled with drivers flocking to Sunfest and taking the Highway 4 bypass to Port Alberni.

During three days, 26 impaired drivers and three prohibited drivers were removed from the roads, while a total of 226 violation tickets were given out for a variety of offenses.

Staff Sergeant Adam Tallboy, Acting OIC of BCHP Vancouver Island, says while it is a concerning number of impaired drivers, the majority of people screened were making safe choices.

“While 26 impaired drivers are a concerning number, given the large number of drivers who were screened for impairment by BCHP and Lake Cowichan officers it shows that the majority of drivers are making safe choices,” says Tallboy. “I especially want to thank all those designated drivers who assisted in getting their friends and family home safely.”