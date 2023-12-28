Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastWind warning issued for Vancouver Island and Coast Thursday morning
Island & Coast

Wind warning issued for Vancouver Island and Coast Thursday morning

By Nicholas Arnold
Photo by Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash

A wind warning has been issued by Environment Canada for early Thursday morning.

It was issued just before 1 am and expected to carry on through the early morning.

It’s affecting exposed coastal sections East Vancouver Island, from Nanoose Bay to Campbell River and also the Sunshine Coast.

They say the region is expected to see another frontal system with southeast winds of 70 km/h with gusts to 90 km/h.

It could cause damage to buildings, in things like roof shingles and windows, they may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, potentially resulting in power outages and fallen tree branches.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM