One youth has died following a collision in Cedar on Thursday afternoon. Nanaimo RCMP say that it happened just after noon on Dec. 28 at the intersection of Lindsey Road and White Road.

The 14-year-old youth was operating a riding lawn mower and failed to stop at the intersection. He collided with a pick-up truck and sustained critical injuries. After being transported to hospital, he was pronounced dead.

The investigation closed the intersection for several hours, while the traffic unit and a reconstructionist examined the scene.

Police say that drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the collision, and note the roads were wet at the time of the incident.

The driver of the pick-up was a 45-year-old man, who stayed at the scene and is said to have co-operated with investigators.

- Advertisement -

Nanaimo RCMP’s R/Cst. Gary O’Brien says, “Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, including many of the first responders who live and work in the area.”

The BC Coroners Service was advised and is actively engaged in the investigation.