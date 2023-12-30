As 2023 comes to a close, the province has released the most popular baby names from this year. From Jan. 1 until Dec. 18, 2023, 37,650 babies were registered as born in BC.
For the second year in a row, the most popular name was Noah, with 205 little humans donning the moniker.
As for girls, Olivia continued its reign of popularity – as it’s been among the top two most popular baby names every year since 2009.
Here’s a full top ten of the most popular baby names with the amount of times they were used this year.
- Noah, male, 205
- Olivia, female, 196
- Oliver, male, 196
- Theodore, male, 188
- Liam, male, 179
- Jack, male, 152
- Emma, female, 142
- Sophia, female, 136
- Leo, male, 129
- Ethan, male, 129
Nine of the top ten are the same as in 2022, with Ethan as the lone addition, replacing Lucas.
