As 2023 comes to a close, the province has released the most popular baby names from this year. From Jan. 1 until Dec. 18, 2023, 37,650 babies were registered as born in BC.

For the second year in a row, the most popular name was Noah, with 205 little humans donning the moniker.

As for girls, Olivia continued its reign of popularity – as it’s been among the top two most popular baby names every year since 2009.

Here’s a full top ten of the most popular baby names with the amount of times they were used this year.

Noah, male, 205 Olivia, female, 196 Oliver, male, 196 Theodore, male, 188 Liam, male, 179 Jack, male, 152 Emma, female, 142 Sophia, female, 136 Leo, male, 129 Ethan, male, 129

Nine of the top ten are the same as in 2022, with Ethan as the lone addition, replacing Lucas.