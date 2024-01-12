Nanaimo business owners, beware.

Police are saying there’s been a spike in break-ins to commercial properties so far this year.

Nanaimo RCMP say that in the first eight days of 2024, there were 25 break-and-enters reported to them, which is compared to eight over the same period last year.

They released a list of a litany of locations that were broken into and the items stolen. Mostly stolen items included power tools, computers, bikes, and other vehicles.

They’re saying to protect yourself, you should consider the following:

Try to ensure that all valuables are identified with a unique number or word so that they are easily identified if stolen

Businesses with compounds should if possible, have motion detection alarms or security in place

If anyone is seen in or near a fenced compound or construction area after hours, report it immediately to the police.

Police say it’s been limited to commercial properties, with no reported residential break-and-enters so far this year.

They’re asking anyone with information on individuals committing break-and-enters to contact them on the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.