A GoFundMe has been started to support a Cowichan single mother who was involved in a hit and run.

Lena Williams was hit by a vehicle on her walk to work while crossing the Trans Canada Highway early last Wednesday morning. She suffered severe injuries and is now recovering in hospital.

The fundraiser was started by her daughter Alexis Cage, who says the funds will help bridge the gap for the unexpected time off of work, and support her two younger kids and their family dogs.

On the page, Cage says, “She was airlifted to VGH where they found she had a major break in her collar bone, broke most ribs on her right side, and has a punctured lung. It is currently unknown how long she will require hospitalization as she is not currently well enough for the surgery she needs.”

As of Friday afternoon, a family member told Vista Radio, “At this point we don’t even know if the driver stopped or not. They [police] won’t release any info to anyone other than Lena. She’s been so medicated for pain, I’m not sure she’s even made sense of it all yet.”

If you’re interested in donating, you can do so on the GoFundMe website.