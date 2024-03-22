Municipalities across the province will get their share of a $98 million investment to improve drinking and wastewater in their community.

According to a media release, the funds were announced by Minister Harjit Sajjan and Minister Anne Kang to ensure municipalities have access to clean water and proper treatment and sanitation of wastewater.

The Town of Ladysmith will benefit from the investment to expand the storage capacity of Holland Lake which will improve the drinking water supply and enhance storage during the wet months in case of a drought.

Ladysmith mayor Aaron Stone says the investment promotes better safeguards which secures water sources for today and future generations.

“Through the renewal of our municipal infrastructure, the town’s shared investment with the federal and provincial governments prioritizes local water security,” he says.

“This is critical to the long-term economic, environmental and social well-being of Ladysmith, the Stz’uminus First Nation and the Diamond Improvement District.”

The federal government says they are investing over $41 million dollars into the Green Infrastructure Stream, with the province investing an additional $31.6 million, and local partners contributing $25.1 million.