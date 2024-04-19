North Cowichan RCMP say they are continuing to investigate an incident that turned up significant amounts of drugs, weapons, and cash.

According to police a multijurisdictional drug investigation began in November and targeted mid-level drug trafficking activity in the Cowichan Valley.

Seven individuals were arrested after search warrants were issued to three homes in Duncan and one in Sooke, and police say 38-year-old Grant Giles of the Fraser Valley has been charged with four counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Fail to Comply with a court order.

Police say they are also recommending drug and firearms-related charges against a 32-year-old man from Greater Victoria and a 38-year-old man from the Cowichan area.

Staff sergeant Deborah Kelly says confiscating drugs and weapons of this caliber will go a long way in making the area safer.

“This series of arrests and search warrants executions will have a significant impact on the drug supply for Cowichan and the South Island,” she says.

According to a media release, police estimate the seizure confiscated approximately 25,000 street-level doses of Fentanyl.

RCMP say anyone with information is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.