The Nanaimo RCMP have recovered a body believed to be that of Makayla Chang.

Chang was reported missing to Nanaimo RCMP back on March 22nd.

Nanaimo RCMP are treating the discovery as a homicide investigation.

The investigation is being led by Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit along with the assistance of other police resources.

Nanaimo RCMP are not providing any further information.