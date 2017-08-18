Using portable radar equipment and electronic digital boards, the RCMP Speed Watch program is designed to raise awareness and reduce speeding in the Cowichan Valley.

Constable Amron Russell with North Cowichan Duncan RCMP says the program is entirely dependent on volunteer support.

Data from Speed Watch is collected on the volume of vehicles and speeds they are traveling, which is then shared with the local RCMP for targeted enforcement initiatives. Russell explains the different ways you can get involved in the program.

RCMP officers can be deployed to issue warnings or tickets to drivers as needed.