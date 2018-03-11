Spring cleaning projects are starting all over the Cowichan Valley and the Municipality of North Cowichan is reminding the public about burning restrictions.

North Cowichan is asking residents to compost at home, use wood chippers or take yard waste to C.V.R.D. recycling depots, where the disposal of that yard waste is free.

Mayor, Jon Lefebure says the municipalities burning bylaw has changed, and one of those amendments includes a requirement, whereby people can only burn when the provincial venting index is ‘good.’

Lefebure adds that just because it’s a bright, sunny day, that doesn’t mean you can burn.

More information on burning restrictions is available at northcowichan.ca/airquality.