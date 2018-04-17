A private planning consultant in the Valley is optimistic that the community will see the re-development plans for the old Fun Pacific site in a good light and the ground can break on the project this year.

Chris Hall says there are big plans for the site that’s on the inside of the berm at Beverly Street and York Road……

Hall says the next step will be to ask the Municipality of North Cowichan to rezone the land to accommodate the development….

Prior to taking the project to council, the developer is hosting a public information meeting this Thursday night at the Island Savings Centre from 5 to 7.

About 15 minutes into the meeting, there will be a formal presentation by the developer.