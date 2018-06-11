The NDP's Leonard Krog is a five term MLA.

An NDP MLA is considering a run at the mayor’s chair in this fall’s municipal election in Nanaimo.

Leonard Krog is expected to make the announcement on Wednesday.

The move would prompt a by-election in the Harbour City, historically, safe ground for the NDP.

However, should the Liberals pull off the win there, it would mean the Grits would have 43 seats in the Legislature, tied with the NDP Green Alliance who currently have 44 seats.

There are, however, rumblings that Rich Coleman may decide to run for the mayor’s chair in Surrey.

Coleman is shrugging off the idea, saying there’s a rumour a day about him.