For those volunteers who were unable to get to Duncan Elementary School for the official accreditation day on the weekend, you have more opportunities.

You have until 7 pm Wednesday to get your accreditation badge and Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games t-shirt from the office at 540 Cairnsmore Street in Duncan.

Other accreditation dates:

Thursday, June 28: 10 am to 7 pm

Friday, June 29: 9 am to noon

Saturday, June 30: 10 am to 2 pm

Thursday, July 12: 10 am to 7 pm

Friday, July 13: 9 am to noon

Saturday, July 14: 10 am to 2 pm