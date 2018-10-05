The Queen of Oak Bay is pictured in a BC Ferries file photo.

More visitors come to Vancouver Island than leave it for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

BC Ferries’ Deborah Marshall said the mainland terminals are always the busiest at the beginning of the weekend but that traffic is often spread out over Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

She said for Monday though, it’s a different story.

“We do expect our Vancouver Island terminals, that would be Departure Bay, Swartz Bay, Duke Point and the terminal in Langdale on the Sunshine Coast to be busy on Monday.”

BC Ferries added 80 extra sailings for this long weekend to deal with the extra traffic.